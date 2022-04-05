Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220504-F-DA270-0071 [Image 2 of 7]

    220504-F-DA270-0071

    MINOT AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Evan Lichtenhan 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    An E-3 Sentry assigned to Tinker Air Force Base Oklahoma, also known as an airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft, lands at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, May 04, 2022, as a part of a precautionary relocation effort due to severe weather warnings around the state of Oklahoma. U.S. Air Force planners typically maintain plans to minimize the impact of severe weather to aircraft and infrastructure, helping prevent damage to national assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evan J. Lichtenhan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 00:21
    Photo ID: 7175559
    VIRIN: 220504-F-DA270-0071
    Resolution: 4465x3189
    Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220504-F-DA270-0071 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    E-3s from Tinker AFB relocated to Minot AFB

