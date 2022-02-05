380th SAPR office host “Step Forward” 5K

Courtesy Photo | Service members show their support during a 5K hosted by the 380th Air Expeditionary...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Service members show their support during a 5K hosted by the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office, 29 April, at Al Dhafra Air Base’s Main Gym. The 5K was one of the final events to cap off SAPR awareness month. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

A 5K run was hosted by the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office, 29 April, at Al Dhafra Air Base’s Main Gym. 174 service members took to the starting line in support of the event and an additional 23 individuals showed their support as volunteers.



The event was one of the final events to cap off SAPR awareness month. Other events included Yoga for all, barbecues and a night around a campfire telling stories of resiliency.



“This month’s theme is to ‘Step Forward,’ ” said Meghan Root, the 380th AEW’s sexual assault response coordinator, “We are asking folks to ‘Step Forward’ to support survivors of sexual assault, to get and give consent, to prevent assaults from happening and to set and respect boundaries. It’s all on the shirt for the 5K.”



All those who participated received a free t-shirt as a small reminder to “Step Forward.”