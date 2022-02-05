Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th SAPR office host "Step Forward" 5K

    380th SAPR office hosts “Step Forward” 5K

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.02.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A 5K run was hosted by the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office, 29 April, at Al Dhafra Air Base’s Main Gym. 174 service members took to the starting line in support of the event and an additional 23 individuals showed their support as volunteers.

    The event was one of the final events to cap off SAPR awareness month. Other events included Yoga for all, barbecues and a night around a campfire telling stories of resiliency.

    “This month’s theme is to ‘Step Forward,’ ” said Meghan Root, the 380th AEW’s sexual assault response coordinator, “We are asking folks to ‘Step Forward’ to support survivors of sexual assault, to get and give consent, to prevent assaults from happening and to set and respect boundaries. It’s all on the shirt for the 5K.”

    All those who participated received a free t-shirt as a small reminder to “Step Forward.”

