380th SAPR office hosts “Step Forward” 5K

Master Sgt. Angela Chase runs in a 5K hosted by the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office, 29 April, at Al Dhafra Air Base. Chase was one of 174 service members who took to the starting line in support of the event. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)

