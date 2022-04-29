380th SAPR office hosts “Step Forward” 5K

174 service members take to the starting line in support of a 5K run hosted by the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office, 29 April, next to Al Dhafra Air Base’s Main Gym. The event was one of the final events to cap off SAPR awareness month. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)

