Guardian Response 22 Underway

Guardian Response 22 is underway at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana. Guardian Response is a homeland emergency response exercise commanded by the 78th Training Division, working with Task Force 46 (46th Military Police Command) as command-and-control element. Guardian Response (GR22) provides realistic disaster response training to sharpen the skills and increase the capabilities of U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers, along with other state and federal assets.



This exercise features realistic venues and civilian role-players to simulate a demanding disaster environment under the guidance and direction of the task force commander. The Soldiers are tasked with responding and performing their various functions such as decontamination, search and rescue, and patient triage. The annual GR22 helps participants exercise command and control in a realistic, challenging environment. Soldiers are conducting training in real response situations. Debris, smoke, and yelling civilians are a few of the obstacles they are expected to overcome.



“This is the 13th year for the base to host the event,” Lt. Col. Stephen Spencer, Muscatatuck Urban Training Center’s director, said. “This is the kind of training Muscatatuck was created for and we are proud to do our part to ensure America’s military and first responders are prepared for every situation.”



This exercise features many Reserve and National Guard units from around the country. Some of the National Guard units include the 225th Engineer Brigade with the Louisiana National Guard, out of Camp Beauregard, LA. The 225th ENG BDE is providing operational control of other National Guard units participating in the exercise. Other units include the 140th Chemical Company from Gardena, California and the 216th Engineer Company from Riverside (California National Guard) conducting decontamination operations and search and rescue. And there’s the 738th Area Support Medical Company from Lafayette, Indiana providing casualty care and triage (Indiana National guard) in conjunction with CBRN operations.



This Total Force exercise (comprising both Army Reserve and National Guard elements) validates the U.S. Army’s ability to support civil authorities in the event of a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe. The units triage, decontaminate, and treat simulated casualties to hone their skills and demonstrate their capabilities.



About Task Force-46

TF-46 is a multi-component and multi-state CBRN Response force. The command-and-control element of TF-46 is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. It is comprised of members of the Michigan Army National Guard’s 46th MP Command and is the lead U.S. Army Command and Control response element for a Chemical, Biological, Nuclear, and Radiological attack in the U.S.



Designated by U.S. Army North, TF- 46 and its down-trace units are responsible for engineering, logistics, communications, search and rescue, and chemical response actions in national response emergency.

