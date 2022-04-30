Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    738th MCAS in MUTC, Guardian Response 22

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cambrin Bassett 

    46th Military Police Command

    Soldiers from the 738th MCAS, from Gardena, California conduct patient triage at Musctatatuck Urban Training Center Apr. 30, 2022. Guardian Response (GR22) provides realistic disaster response training to sharpen the skills and increase the capabilities of U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers, along with other state and federal assets.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 11:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841506
    VIRIN: 220430-Z-SB126-370
    Filename: DOD_108945862
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 738th MCAS in MUTC, Guardian Response 22, by SSG Cambrin Bassett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guardian Response 22 Underway

    MUTC
    46MPCMD
    GR22
    GuardianResponse22
    738MCAS

