738th MCAS in MUTC, Guardian Response 22

Soldiers from the 738th MCAS, from Gardena, California conduct patient triage at Musctatatuck Urban Training Center Apr. 30, 2022. Guardian Response (GR22) provides realistic disaster response training to sharpen the skills and increase the capabilities of U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers, along with other state and federal assets.