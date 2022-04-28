Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    491st MED CO in MUTC, Guardian Response 22 [Image 4 of 4]

    491st MED CO in MUTC, Guardian Response 22

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cambrin Bassett 

    46th Military Police Command

    Soldiers from the 307th CHEM CO, from Bell, California set up their casualty triage tents at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center Apr. 28, 2022. Guardian Response (GR22) provides realistic disaster response training to sharpen the skills and increase the capabilities of U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers, along with other state and federal assets.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 11:40
    Photo ID: 7168989
    VIRIN: 220428-Z-SB126-887
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 8.48 MB
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 491st MED CO in MUTC, Guardian Response 22 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Cambrin Bassett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MUTC
    46MPCMD
    GR22
    GuardianResponse22
    491MED

