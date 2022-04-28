ATAC Norfolk Support Fleet with Depot Level Repairable Services

The NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Advanced Traceability and Control (ATAC) team provides tracking, expediting and visibility for Navy and Marine Corps Depot Level Repairable (DLR) components to minimize losses and optimize repair/supply cycle times. These items are more economical to repair than to replace when they become unserviceable and are critical contributors to warfighter readiness.



The ATAC Norfolk team of 18 civil service employees and 17 contractors play a critical role in saving valuable taxpayer dollars. They do this using tried and true methods and a very dedicated team of professionals. “The ATAC program was established to operate and provide a global network of waterfront nodes and hubs, providing packaging and transshipment services, as well as remote transportation coordination to ship Depot Level Repairable (DLR) (material) to designated overhaul points (DOP) or designated storage points (DSP),” explained ATAC Eastern Region Director Joe Acevedo.



Using the methods prescribed by the Navy Packaging Program, ATAC team members help to preserve the lives of valuable shipping containers, allowing them to be reused again and again. “The purpose of the Navy Packaging Program and ATAC is to provide asset protection to Navy material while minimizing total ownership costs,” explained Acevedo. “Protection is provided during handling, shipment, and storage throughout the material’s life cycle. Inadequate packaging may cause unnecessary damage to assets, which in turn may result in higher repair costs and increased turn-around times and negative impacts to Navy readiness.”



ATAC not only saves money by refurbishing government assets, they save customers money too. “ATAC expedites delivery of retrograde material to final destinations and the receipt posting and data entry for packaging and transportation data in electronic repairable management system (eRMS), provides carcass credit to the customer and real time in-transit visibility of the DLR.” said Acevedo.



The number of items and their dollar value that moved through ATAC last year is staggering. According to Acevedo, during calendar year 2021, ATAC processed more than 56,380 of non-ready for issue (NRFI F condition) material and more than 3,170 Ready for Issue (RFI A condition) material with a combined estimated value of $1.9 billion.



Getting the material to ATAC is a fairly straightforward process. Fleet units and shore commands are required to process the F condition retrograde or A condition material in eRMS and create an ATAC Manifest. Once that is done, local units can deliver items to ATAC. Customers not located in the Norfolk area can contact ATAC Transportation to arrange for pick-up and delivery of the DLRs to ATAC for packaging and processing.



Despite some pandemic-related supply chain issues, ATAC has not missed a beat. “I am very proud of the ATAC team,” said Acevedo. “We provided service to the fleet and shore customers without any disruption during the pandemic and continue to provide the service without any disruption. We can proudly say we are a major contributor to Navy and fleet readiness.”

