Pain at the Pump? MILITARY STAR Card Offers Relief with Everyday Savings

DALLAS – As gas prices fluctuate, the MILITARY STAR® card is offering steady savings, including 5 cents off per gallon at Army & Air Force Exchange Service fuel locations.



“Gas support is a significant Quality-of-Life service, and the MILITARY STAR card is a great tool to mitigate rising pump prices,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The MILITARY STAR card’s everyday fuel discount keeps authorized drivers, and their budgets, on track.”



It matters where the military community fills up. Cardholder savings add up when refueling on a military installation, as drivers save 5 cents per gallon and earn 2% in rewards points on purchases.



Last year, MILITARY STAR cardholders saved more than $3 million at Exchange pumps, part of the $408 million in value the MILITARY STAR card provides the military community annually.



Other MILITARY STAR card benefits include:



• 10% off at Exchange restaurants.

• 10% off all first-day purchases for new accountholders.

• Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• The lowest flat-rate APR among store cards—rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible cardholders.



The MILITARY STAR card also strengthens the hard-earned benefits of service members and their families by reducing the costs of bank-issued credit card transactions fees, savings that add up to millions of dollars a year. These savings are critical to improving critical military Quality-of-Life programs, as 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military communities it serves. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for these programs.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



Date Posted: 04.21.2022