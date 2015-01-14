Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pain at the Pump? MILITARY STAR Card Offers Relief with Everyday Savings

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2015

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    As pump prices increase, authorized shoppers save when filling up with a MILITARY STAR card at Army & Air Force Exchange Service gas stations.

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    the Exchange
    MILITARY STAR

