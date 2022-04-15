The 3rd Annual Information Awards Dinner Recognizes Marines, Civilians for Superior Performance in the Information Environment

Photo By Lance Cpl. Christine Phelps | U.S. Marines with 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF)...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Christine Phelps | U.S. Marines with 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF) accept the Intelligence Unit of the Year Award in Arlington, Virginia, April 14, 2022. The third annual Marine Corps Association (MCA) Information Awards Dinner, administered by the Deputy Commandant for Information (DC I), recognized 16 individual awards and 3 unit awards chosen from information communities including Intelligence, Command, Control, Communications and Computers (C4), Cyber, Psychological Operations (PSYOP), Space, Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations, Communication Strategy and Operations (COMMSTRAT) and Civil Affairs (CA). (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christine Phelps) see less | View Image Page

The Marine Corps Association (MCA) third annual Information Awards Dinner, administered by the Deputy Commandant for Information (DC I), recognized Marines, civilian and units from around the Corps for their superior performance, making an impact in the information environment (IE), April. 14, 2022.



The Information Awards Dinner recognized recipients of 16 individual awards and 3 unit awards chosen from information communities including Intelligence, Command, Control, Communications and Computers (C4), Cyber, Psychological Operations (PSYOP), Space, Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations, Communication Strategy and Operations (COMMSTRAT) and civil affairs (CA).



DC I convened a board of senior field grade officers, senior enlisted Marines, and civilian Marines to review nominations and select award winners. The period of service eligible for award consideration was Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021.



A full list of Information Award recipients with associated awardee biographies can be found at the following link: https://mca-marines.org/information-award-recipient-biographies/



“This is now the third iteration of this information dinner where we recognize excellence,” stated, Lt. Gen. Charles Chiarotti (Ret.), President and Chief Executive Officer, Marine Corps Association. “We are here to do exactly what Lt. Gen. Lejeune said we should do in 1913…we are carrying on with the legacy he told us about professionalizing the Marine Corps and really recognizing the individuals and the units that make us so special.”



Solicitation for nominations was requested via MARADMIN 719/21, Dec 20, 2021 and an official selection announcement was published via MARADMIN 122/22 on March 18, 2022.



“There has certainly been a lot of change in the Marine Corps big ideas and lots of planning but the Marines and civilians here made it a reality, produced outcomes and tonight is about reveling in their accomplishments,” stated Lt. Gen. Glavy, DC I.



The guest of honor for the event was John Sherman, Department of Defense (DoD) Chief Information Officer (CIO). The DoD CIO is the Principal Staff Assistant and senior Information Technology advisor to the Secretary of Defense. This role includes overseeing many national security and defense business systems, managing information resources, and finding efficiencies. It is responsible for all matters relating to the Department’s information enterprise.



“As we look at information, data, technology, intelligence we live in a new battlespace,” stated Mr. Sherman. “Your job and what you are doing so well is getting that technology, that data, that new type of innovation to where it needs to be because that’s what is going to win here in the 21st Century.”



Information Award recipients during the period of service eligible for award consideration demonstrated expertise in leveraging information through the seventh warfighting function to plan and execute operations for the purpose of creating and exploiting information advantages in pursuit of mission objectives, in any warfighting domain.



“It’s going to be about knowledge, it’s going to be about giving commanders an information advantage, a decision advantage so we can stay ahead of those adversaries, so we can react more quickly with better information,” stated Mr. Sherman in reference to the future fight. “Yes it is still about the fighting, it’s still about the indirect fires and all the other things that make the Marine Corps lethal but the lethality is also going to come from what you all do in the information space.”



All Marine Corps units generate, preserve, deny, and project information to create and exploit three types of information advantages (systems overmatch, prevailing narrative, and force resiliency) as a means to accomplish objectives. The Marine Corps defines information advantage as an exploitable condition resulting from one actor’s ability to generate, preserve, deny, and project information more effectively than another.



Mr. Sherman also stated, “I’m so impressed with what I see coming out of the Commandant and the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps with new doctrine and new ways that the Marine Corps is going to be ready to fight new enemies or new challengers in the 21st Century.”



The Marine Corps is slated to publish Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication (MCDP) 8, Information within the next 30 days which serves as the capstone service doctrine describing the purpose and mechanics of the information warfighting function.



The MCA Information Awards Dinner conducted on April. 14, 2022 is the third time the annual event has been held, recognizing individuals across the communities unified in the warfighting function of Information. Gen. Robert Neller, 37th Commandant of the Marine Corps, first recognized information as the seventh warfighting function Jan. 17, 2019.