24th MEU Communications Marines Receive Service-Level Award

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — U.S. Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Communications Section (S-6) are recipients of two Marine Corps Association and Foundation (MCAF) Information Awards for the year 2021.



The MCAF Information Awards are administered annually by the Marine Corps Deputy Commandant for Information. Overall, these awards recognize 15 individuals, three units/organizations, and one individual or team for superior performances within the information community.



U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Anthony M. Johnson, 24th MEU assistant communications officer, is the recipient of the General Alfred M. Gray Award. This award honors an officer who is recognized as a superior leader within the communications field by their seniors, peers and Marines. Further, recipients of this award exhibit superior knowledge and understanding of communications and data systems, and provide outstanding contributions to the development of esprit de corps and loyalty within the officer’s unit.



“The MEU, as the forward-deployed crisis response force employed by the Fleet to achieve Combatant Commander objectives, requires flexible expeditionary command and control (C2) capabilities. Capt. Johnson assured these missions were met,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ryan M. Hoyle, commanding officer of the 24th MEU. “Further, the entire MEU S-6 section achieved this objective daily most notably by their exceptional performance during the NEO from Afghanistan.”



The 24th MEU S-6 Section is the recipient of the Lt. Col. Kevin M. Shea Memorial Unit of the Year Award. This award recognizes a unit that goes above and beyond the expectations of similar units in the performance of their duties, and exhibits proficiencies that are seldom achieved by similar units.



“Our team is humbled to receive the Kevin M. Shea Memorial Unit of the Year Award, and I am proud of our hard-working team, who worked diligently to provide C2 across three Geographic Combatant Commands and across the Joint force,” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Dominic J. Chiaverotti, communications officer of the 24th MEU. “Additionally, it is no surprise to me that Capt. Johnson has been recognized as a top communicator in our Corps. His tireless work ethic, can-do attitude, and ability to think through complex command and control architectures were of immeasurable value to our MEU, and solidify him as someone who stands out amongst the best in our community.”



The 24th MEU S-6 Section will be honored at the annual Marine Corps Association Information Awards Dinner, which is held in Arlington, Virginia.

