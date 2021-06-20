Desert Communicators

210620-M-TU241-1009 TABUK, Saudi Arabia (June 20, 2021) - Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) set up a mobile command center during a theater amphibious combat rehearsal (TACR) at Tabuk Training Center, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 14. TACRs integrate U.S. Navy and Marine Corps assets to exercise a range of critical combat-related capabilities, both afloat and ashore. 24th MEU is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaiah Campbell)

