    Desert Communicators [Image 2 of 3]

    Desert Communicators

    SAUDI ARABIA

    06.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Isaiah Campbell 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    210620-M-TU241-1011 TABUK, Saudi Arabia (June 20, 2021) – A Marine assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) sets up a mobile command center during a theater amphibious combat rehearsal (TACR) at Tabuk Training Center, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 14. TACRs integrate U.S. Navy and Marine Corps assets to exercise a range of critical combat-related capabilities, both afloat and ashore. 24th MEU is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaiah Campbell)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 10:42
    Photo ID: 7145191
    VIRIN: 210620-M-TU241-1011
    This work, Desert Communicators [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Isaiah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Saudi Arabia
    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    5th Fleet
    Command element
    24MEU
    TACR

