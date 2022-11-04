Gatesville presents military appreciation concert

FORT HOOD, TX – Friends and neighbors of Fort Hood held a “Military Heroes Appreciation Concert” for Soldiers stationed at North Fort Hood on Sunday.



With the help from local Gatesville City Council, Division West – First Army, Fort Hood’s Moral, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR), and installation partners, North Fort Hood received all the necessary support to deliver Texas barbeque meals and live music to mobilizing and demobilizing Soldiers from across the country.



Country music was performed by the Isaac Jacob Band, and attended by special guests of the Gatesville City Council and local non-profits supporting the troops.



Gatesville Mayor Gary Chumley, a longtime supporter of the Fort Hood’s community partnerships, was also in attendance.



“We’re very proud seeing this being put together,” said Chumley. “We support all Soldiers and their families every chance we can get, and are always appreciative of Fort Hood in allowing us to be a part of this memorable occasion with the Soldiers.”



Lt. Col. Ed Escobedo, Deputy Commanding Officer of 120th Infantry Brigade, Division West, addressed the Soldiers and community gathering during the commencement.



“Firstly, I want to thank the Lord for this beautiful Texas day – and thank you for your service, the challenges and sacrifices you face in defense of our great nation,” he said. “Secondly, let me take this opportunity to thank III Corps, Garrison, FMWR, DPTMS, CRDAMC, Mobilization Support Brigade, and 120th and Division West leaders for making this concert happen.”



Escobedo coordinated closely between Gatesville and Fort Hood’s facilities management to designate the concert space and planning.



“I must also thank Gatesville Community Leaders for their unwavering support of you – our troops. This concert is Fort Hood’s and Gatesville’s way of showing their love and appreciation for what you do in service to our great nation,” he added.



An invocation was provided by Chaplain (Maj.) John J. Monahan from the Hood Mobilization Brigade, blessing the welfare of community gathering and to Division West leadership’s support of the concert.



Diana Fincher, coordinator of North Fort Hood Ministries, was very pleased by the coordination efforts between Gatesville City Council, Division West – First Army, and Fort Hood’s partnerships.



“We’re always looking for ways to bring troops to our functions in Gatesville, and it’s always a huge plus to bring events onto Fort Hood,” said Fincher.



She recounted numerous events for Soldiers that she partook in over the past 10 years, and emphasizing just how much the city will always continue to support troops away from home.



“We’ve done military nights of appreciation with local rodeos, Fourth of July celebrations, Veteran’s Day appreciations, and numerous Thanksgiving day and Christmas events,” she added. “I feel our prayers have been answered well, experiencing the compassion put into these special occasions for our Soldiers.”



Country musician Isaac Jacob from Falfurrias, Texas, took time meeting the Soldiers following his performance and expressed his appreciation to the military.



“We couldn’t be any more grateful for our military and to the Soldiers here at Fort Hood,” said Jacob. “We started performing more often for troops when I was introduced by my friend Garrett, to play in a small concert for a terminally ill child who was the son of a Green Beret. That was a very intimate setting, just playing and gathering around a camp fire meeting his father. Our discovering the impact music brings between Soldiers and their families is really how all this got started.”



Jacob traced further back to his humble beginnings as a country musician.



“When I was a kid, my grandpa was a World War II veteran, and so one of the reasons why I wanted to start learning guitar was because when my family would have gatherings, my grandpa would just sit in closely with us listening to what I played. So, I always wanted to keep performing well for him,” he added. “I started my first band when I was 16. We have two albums out already out, with another coming out this July.”



Additional recognitions were put out by Soldiers of North Fort Hood to Garrett George, New Braunfels native and vision partner with North Fort Hood Ministries; Mr. John and Amy Henderson, Legacy Farmstead, Inc. of Boerne, Texas; Pastor Monty Van Horn of Highway-2-Heaven Biker Church in Gatesville; Mr. Tyler Travis of Double T BBQ Catering from San Antonio, for donating meal preparations; and to the Isaac Jacob Band for donating their music talent to show their appreciation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 19:59 Story ID: 418294 Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gatesville presents military appreciation concert, by CPT Steven Wesolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.