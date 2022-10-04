Mobilizing and demobilizing Soldiers gather during a Military Heroes Appreciation Concert performed by the Isaac Jacob Band at North Fort Hood, Texas, Apr. 10. (US Army photo by Capt. Steven L. Wesolowski, Division West Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 20:00
|Photo ID:
|7137959
|VIRIN:
|220410-A-KM234-083
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gatesville presents military appreciation concert [Image 16 of 16], by CPT Steven Wesolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gatesville presents military appreciation concert
Fort Hood
country
community
music
