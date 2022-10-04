Following light rain, a sunset emerges and is captured through a stand alone light post with the American flag attached as a decoration for the Military Heroes Appreciation Concert held at North Fort Hood, Texas, April 10. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Steven L. Wesolowski, Division West Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 20:00 Photo ID: 7137958 VIRIN: 220410-A-KM234-996 Resolution: 1710x2978 Size: 665.44 KB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gatesville presents military appreciation concert [Image 16 of 16], by CPT Steven Wesolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.