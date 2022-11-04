Supply technician helps RSSA support units in Bavaria with needed supplies, equipment

Photo By Cameron Porter | Thomas Ertl, a supply technician who works at the Regional Supply Support Activity’s...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Thomas Ertl, a supply technician who works at the Regional Supply Support Activity’s front desk, assists a couple of Soldiers with their approved walk-up orders. The RSSA, which belongs to the Supply and Services Directorate, Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, has a warehouse with 7,000 items currently in stock. Pictured here, Ertl hands over an approved order to a Soldier for replacement batteries, oil and lubricants, office supplies, and repair parts. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Name: Thomas Ertl



Job title: Regional Supply Support Activity Supply Technician



Assigned: Supply and Services Directorate, Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany



Experience: I’ve been working at LRC Bavaria for 15 years. When I started it was called the Directorate of Logistics and fell directly under the garrison. I started as a supply clerk and worked my way up to supply technician. Before that, I worked at the Exchange for a year. Before that, I did an apprenticeship with a German commercial company.



Hometown: Vilseck, Germany



Q: Can you explain what you do and what you are responsible for at LRC Bavaria?



A: I’m functioning as a liaison between the units and Regional Supply Support Activity. I’m at the front desk working RSSA customer service so when the Soldiers come here, I assist them with establishing accounts for their units and coordinating everything RSSA with them. There are various classes of supply, and here at the RSSA we provide Class 2 (office supplies), Class 3 (oil, lubricants and antifreeze), Class 4 (construction material), Class 7 (major end items like vehicles, weapon components and more) and Class 9 (repair parts like brakes, radiators, engines, transmissions and more). We currently have on stock about 7,000 items, and what we don’t have our customers can order online using Global Combat Supply System-Army. From there, we’ll receive the items ordered and issue them to our customers. We currently support all the units within the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria footprint, except 2nd Cavalry Regiment because they have their own supply and support activity. But still, we do provide back-up support to the 2nd Cav. Regt. We regularly support 41st Field Artillery Brigade; 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment; 173rd Airborne Brigade (North); 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion; all the Military Police units and more. We also support all the Regionally Aligned Forces here on rotation as well as the units currently deployed here from the United States, such as the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division.



Q: Why is the service provided by LRC Bavaria’s RSSA so important?



A: This is how all these units receive their needed supplies and equipment. We are kind of like a distribution hub for all these units stationed or deployed to the USAG Bavaria footprint. For example, if a unit has a vehicle that is non mission capable and the engine needs to be replaced, we are able to get that engine for them. If they’re running low on oil, we will usually have it in stock, and they can come here and pick it up the very same day. We have over 7,000 items in stock at our warehouse, which is the one of the largest Army warehouses in Germany, if not the largest. These units here need access to supplies and equipment in order to conduct their missions, and the RSSA team is here to support them.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: I love working with Soldiers. I grew up in Vilseck, which is really a German-American community. I’ve had a lot of American friends over the years, even as a child. I 110 percent enjoy working with and helping U.S. Soldiers. We all do. There are nearly 50 employees at the RSSA, and we are a good team. We all work well together, and everybody knows what they need to do to get the mission done and support the Soldiers. Bottom line – we make stuff happen.



LRC Bavaria and 405th AFSB: LRC Bavaria is one of seven LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Bavaria directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Bavaria.



LRC Bavaria reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.