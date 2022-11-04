Thomas Ertl, a supply technician who works at the Regional Supply Support Activity’s front desk, assists a couple of Soldiers with their approved walk-up orders. The RSSA, which belongs to the Supply and Services Directorate, Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, has a warehouse with 7,000 items currently in stock. Pictured here, Ertl hands over an approved order to a Soldier for replacement batteries, oil and lubricants, office supplies, and repair parts. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 04:43
|Photo ID:
|7136491
|VIRIN:
|220411-A-SM279-569
|Resolution:
|3010x1959
|Size:
|980.92 KB
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Hometown:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Supply technician helps RSSA support units in Bavaria with needed supplies, equipment, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Supply technician helps RSSA support units in Bavaria with needed supplies, equipment
