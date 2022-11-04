Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supply technician helps RSSA support units in Bavaria with needed supplies, equipment

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Thomas Ertl, a supply technician who works at the Regional Supply Support Activity’s front desk, assists a couple of Soldiers with their approved walk-up orders. The RSSA, which belongs to the Supply and Services Directorate, Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, has a warehouse with 7,000 items currently in stock. Pictured here, Ertl hands over an approved order to a Soldier for replacement batteries, oil and lubricants, office supplies, and repair parts. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 04:43
    Photo ID: 7136491
    VIRIN: 220411-A-SM279-569
    Resolution: 3010x1959
    Size: 980.92 KB
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 
    Hometown: VILSECK, BY, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supply technician helps RSSA support units in Bavaria with needed supplies, equipment, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

