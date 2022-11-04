Third Infantry Division engineer officer goes for it all

Courtesy Photo | First Lt. Rafael Eirea Lamberto, an engineer officer assigned to the “Gila...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | First Lt. Rafael Eirea Lamberto, an engineer officer assigned to the “Gila Battalion,” 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, at Fort Stewart, Georgia, poses for a photo following his U.S. Army Ranger graduation ceremony at Victory Pond on Fort Benning, Georgia, Dec. 10, 2021. Eirea has pushed himself to the limit throughout his entire life, leading him to graduate both Ranger School and the Sapper Leader Course in the same year and compete in the Best Sapper Competition two years in a row. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, Ga. – U.S. Army Sapper Leader Course and Ranger School are two of the toughest schools in the Army. Soldiers who are “double-tabbed” set a standard for pushing themselves to the limit, both physically and mentally. First Lt. Rafael Eirea Lamberto is native of Cuba, assigned to the “Gila Battalion,” 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, at Fort Stewart, and has pushed himself to the limit throughout his entire life, leading him to graduate both schools in the same year and compete in the Best Sapper Competition two years in a row.



Eirea Lamberto left Cuba and arrived in Miami, Florida, when he was 12 years old after fleeing with his mother in hopes of a better life. The move was a big change for his family and was not without its obstacles.



“My main focus was learning the English language because I knew without that, I wouldn’t be successful,” said Eirea-Lamberto. “I needed to become proficient, and just work hard in whatever I do.”



After graduating high school, Eirea Lamberto enlisted in the Florida National Guard in 2015 as an infantryman, making him not only a first generation American but also the first in his family to serve in the U.S. military. Upon completing infantry basic training, he enrolled at Florida International University and joined Army ROTC.



“I wanted to give back to this country for giving me great opportunities to better myself and my family,” said Eirea Lamberto.



Eirea Lamberto graduated with a degree in finance and commissioned as a 2nd Lt. engineer officer in 2019. While attending the Engineer Basic Officer Leader Course at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, he trained for and attended SLC but didn’t get the result he wanted.



“I was unsuccessful my first time at SLC,” said Eirea Lamberto. “I made it through the 28 days but got peered low in the class. I reflected on the experience and used this as a learning opportunity to better myself and others.”



He attended SLC again and this time graduated on April 9, 2021, where he peered top three in his squad and earned his Sapper tab.



“It made me realize that in order to be a good leader, it takes more than being physically fit and knowing a subject,” emphasized Eirea Lamberto. “It also takes being able to positively interact with others while under pressure to accomplish the mission.”



After competing and coming in 15th place at the 14th Annual Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, between May 1-3, 2021, he had a new goal in mind.



“I saw a lot of people who were double-tabbed in the competition,” said Eirea Lamberto. “As a lieutenant, I should be setting the standard, not stagnant when others are pushing themselves.”



As a result, he walked on to Ranger School the following October and then ended up passing all three phases the first time.



“I knew I wanted it, and I just performed and focused on the team,” said Eirea Lamberto. “When you work hard for your team, they’ll work hard for you. You need to be a team player.”



First Lt. Amanda Atkinson, also assigned to the 9th BEB, 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID, attended Ranger School with Eirea Lamberto.



“He was always a team leader, working nonstop to ensure his squad leader would be successful,” said Atkinson. “The fact he completed SLC, Best Sapper Competition and Ranger School all in the same year shows that his motivation and drive is remarkable. He constantly looks to better himself and provide a standard for his Soldiers to follow.”



Eirea Lamberto currently plans to compete for a second time in the 15th Annual Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood on April 22-25. His leadership is impressed by his passion to continue challenging himself.



“First Lt. Eirea Lamberto continues to excel, a natural leader that leads by example,” said Lt. Col. Brian T. Looney, commander of the 9th BEB, 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID. “Earning his Sapper tab, Ranger tab, and competing in the Best Sapper Competition for a second time, he continues to set the standard for an engineer leader.”