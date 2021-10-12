First Lt. Rafael Eirea Lamberto, an engineer officer assigned to the “Gila Battalion,” 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, at Fort Stewart, Georgia, poses for a photo following his U.S. Army Ranger graduation ceremony at Victory Pond on Fort Benning, Georgia, Dec. 10, 2021. Eirea has pushed himself to the limit throughout his entire life, leading him to graduate both Ranger School and the Sapper Leader Course in the same year and compete in the Best Sapper Competition two years in a row. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 03:24
|Photo ID:
|7136476
|VIRIN:
|211210-A-A4468-1002
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|156.83 KB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Third Infantry Division engineer officer goes for it all [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Third Infantry Division engineer officer goes for it all
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT