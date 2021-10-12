Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third Infantry Division engineer officer goes for it all [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2021

    First Lt. Rafael Eirea Lamberto, an engineer officer assigned to the “Gila Battalion,” 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, at Fort Stewart, Georgia, poses for a photo following his U.S. Army Ranger graduation ceremony at Victory Pond on Fort Benning, Georgia, Dec. 10, 2021. Eirea has pushed himself to the limit throughout his entire life, leading him to graduate both Ranger School and the Sapper Leader Course in the same year and compete in the Best Sapper Competition two years in a row. (Courtesy Photo)

