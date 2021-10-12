Third Infantry Division engineer officer goes for it all

The spouse, right, of 1st Lt. Rafael Eirea Lamberto, center, an engineer officer assigned to the “Gila Battalion,” 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, at Fort Stewart, Georgia, pins the Ranger tab towards the top of his left shoulder sleeve during the U.S. Army Ranger graduation ceremony at Victory Pond on Fort Benning, Georgia, Dec. 10, 2021. Eirea has pushed himself to the limit throughout his entire life, leading him to graduate both Ranger School and the Sapper Leader Course in the same year and compete in the Best Sapper Competition two years in a row. (Courtesy Photo)

