107th Engages in Unit Wide Training Operation

NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, N.Y., (April 10, 2022) –



More than 100 airmen attached to the 107th Attack Wing were fully engaged this week as the unit participated in a readiness exercise and training operation here on April 6.



The purpose of the operation was to demonstrate the 107th’s capability to generate and quickly deploy personnel and cargo under contested and limited conditions.



This exercise is the start of a mentality change for us, said Lt. Col. Andrew Carlson, commander of the 107th. Down to our youngest airman, we must remain ready and comfortable making significant decisions.



The importance and value that Carlson placed on this exercise is widely accepted by the airmen involved.



Senior Airman Amy Phillips, a material manager for Logistics Readiness Squadron, said that because of our role in the world, “It’s vital for us to be able to act on a moment's notice, so this is actually a very big deal.”



The operation focused on quickly processing airmen and their equipment to a simulated deployment area. Participating personnel were presented with different scenarios and obstacles that tested their ability to operate in unfavorable circumstances.



The operation was further supported by the 105th Airlift Wing sending a C-17 Globemaster III to simulate a troop transport with a brief flyover of Niagara Falls.



