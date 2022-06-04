Surface Force Helps Pregnant Sailors Thrive with Artemis Program

Surface Force Navy leadership has launched a program focused on helping pregnant Sailors strike a balance between maintaining mission readiness and handling their roles as mothers.



The Artemis program is designed to provide expecting Sailors access to a multitude of helpful resources and teach them Navy administrative skills, allowing them to remain productive in a less physically-demanding environment.



According to Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Phillip Posada, Artemis senior enlisted leader, the program’s participants are assisting Personnel Support Detachment (PSD) San Diego with maintaining records of personnel, military allowances, travel entitlements and deductions for our Surface Fleet.



The program also aims to help maintain physical fitness and give constant support throughout the pregnancy process, allowing these Sailors to return to the fleet prepared and ready to continue their military career.



“Once this pilot program is approved and implemented throughout the Navy, it will open up several opportunities for the Artemis Sailors to be proactive with their career and motherhood, while still being able to serve in the Navy.” said Posada.



The program, named after the Greek goddess of the hunt and childbirth, welcomes pregnant Sailors from different rates and duty stations from around the fleet and teaches them skills that will benefit their careers and help create more well-rounded Sailors for the fleet.



After learning they’re pregnant they will receive orders allowing them to continue being competitive for promotion and having the ability to develop as leaders. They will also do their part in helping take care of other Sailors facing pay, entitlement and other administrative issues.



“A lot of women have to choose between their career and their family,” said Yeoman 1st Class Treysean Bradburn, the leading petty officer of the Artemis Program. “The goal of this program is to provide them with the support and skills which will allow them to continue their careers in the Navy.”



Giving these Sailors essential time to prepare for childbirth, while connecting them to a support network of strong women in coordination with their chain of command empowers them for their journey ahead.



“Our chain of command is really supportive and knowledgeable with giving us information on the proper resources and making sure we're going to the right appointments.”

said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Holly Richardson.



Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Ashanti Cunningham echoed her sentiments.



“Serving in the Navy while being pregnant is hard, but knowing you have other women who are experiencing the same situation as you whom you can reach out to makes it easier.” said Cunningham



The program’s flexibility allows these Sailors to learn and perform a new job while still having the time to learn how to be a mom. They will also have access to a command Chaplain for spiritual and emotional growth, and will work with Naval Medical Center San Diego and Fleet and Family Support Program who will direct them toward the resources they need. These resources include: monthly prenatal breast-feeding classes, monthly prenatal parenting classes, virtual lactation classes, and fitness resources to help them return fit and ready to perform at the highest standards.



“With this program I have a support system while still doing my part for the Navy and the program allows us to learn and make progress within our career,” said Richardson “I think it’s important for women because it allows us to be moms while also preparing us to go back to the fleet.”



Participants receive two-year orders since it typically takes a new mother a year or more to physically recover from the effects of giving birth.



“Being here is a huge stress reliever, especially with the chain of command and how persistent and helpful they are.” said Cunningham.



Balancing the stressors of pregnancy with military duties can be difficult, but by highlighting and supporting women the Navy, this program helps these Sailors shine while allowing them to be the best mothers they can be.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 Story ID: 417949 This work, Surface Force Helps Pregnant Sailors Thrive with Artemis Program, by PO3 Stevin Atkins