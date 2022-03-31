Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Artemis Sailors Support PSD [Image 2 of 2]

    Artemis Sailors Support PSD

    NAVY BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelby Sanders 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (March 31, 2022) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Alejandrina Kiel receives training on administrative duties as part of the Artemis program. The Artemis program is designed to provide expecting Sailors access to a multitude of helpful resources and teach them Navy administrative skills, allowing them to balance mission-readiness and their roles as mothers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelby Sanders)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Artemis Sailors Support PSD [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

