Artemis Sailors Support PSD

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (March 31, 2022) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Alejandrina Kiel receives training on administrative duties as part of the Artemis program. The Artemis program is designed to provide expecting Sailors access to a multitude of helpful resources and teach them Navy administrative skills, allowing them to balance mission-readiness and their roles as mothers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelby Sanders)

