Army leaders sign sexual assault/alcohol awareness proclamation

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – The Army leadership here assembled April 1 to re-affirm April as Sexual Assault and Alcohol Awareness and Prevention Month.



Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk, commanding general of the Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, was joined by Col. Jon A. Brierton, commander of U.S. Army Support Activity - Fort Dix, and Col. Mathew F. Bunch, commander of the 174th Infantry Brigade, in signing the Sexual Assault and Alcohol Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation.



“This year’s theme is, ‘Prevention Starts With You,’ and part of prevention is stopping issues before they become a massive problem,” said Faulk. “Unwarranted behaviors have no place in our ranks, and we should always treat one another as professionals and with utmost respect in our Army.”



The Army observes April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month to affirm its commitment to eradicate the scourge of sexual violence from its ranks and the Army community.



“In my 38 years as a commander, I’ve had to dole out disciplinary actions, and while it’s not an enjoyable task… it’s a necessary one,” said Faulk.



The month of April provides an opportunity to raise awareness, motivate intervention and encourage survivors of sexual assault to report the crimes that have been committed against them. The Army continues to foster a command climate that empowers Soldiers to intervene when they see others in unsafe situations, as well as to stop retaliation against Soldiers who demonstrate the courage to report this harmful behavior.



“Today, we celebrate the 21st anniversary of the national campaign to draw attention and awareness to sexual assault and prevention efforts,” said Tesha Crawford, sexual assault response coordinator and Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program manager for the 99th RD. “We are partnered today with the Army Substance Abuse Program to recognize the national campaign to create awareness concerning the abuse and misuse of alcohol, whose theme this year is, ‘For the Health of It: Early Education on Alcoholism and Addiction.’



“In the United States, nearly one in five women and one in 67 men have been raped at some time in their lives, and one in four girls and one in 20 boys is sexually abused by the age of 17,” Crawford continued. “Nearly one half of all sexual assault cases reported in FY21 involved alcohol consumption by the perpetrator, victim, or both. Today, we are raising awareness to help understand the causes and treatment available for one of the nation’s biggest health issues.”



Sexual misconduct destroys unit readiness, degrades mission capability, and destroys the trust that the American people have placed in the Army to safeguard their sons and daughters who have volunteered to serve.



“Together, we can create safer communities free from sexual assault, sexual harassment and other sexual abuses, and responsible alcohol use,” Crawford said. “Remember, ‘Prevention Starts With You!’”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.02.2022 13:02 Story ID: 417718 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army leaders sign sexual assault/alcohol awareness proclamation, by SFC Deziree Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.