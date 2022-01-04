Col. Jon A. Brierton, commander of U.S. Army Support Activity - Fort Dix signs a proclamation April 1 during the Sexual Assault and Alcohol Awareness and Prevention Month ceremony on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau, 99th RD Public Affairs)
|04.01.2022
|04.02.2022 13:02
|7122350
|220401-A-VH612-006
|3467x6720
|8.59 MB
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|1
|0
This work, Army leaders sign sexual assault/alcohol awareness proclamation, by SFC Deziree Lau, identified by DVIDS
Army leaders sign sexual assault/alcohol awareness proclamation
