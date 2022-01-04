Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army leaders sign sexual assault/alcohol awareness proclamation [Image 2 of 4]

    Army leaders sign sexual assault/alcohol awareness proclamation

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau 

    99th Readiness Division

    Col. Jon A. Brierton, commander of U.S. Army Support Activity - Fort Dix signs a proclamation April 1 during the Sexual Assault and Alcohol Awareness and Prevention Month ceremony on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 13:02
    Photo ID: 7122350
    VIRIN: 220401-A-VH612-006
    Resolution: 3467x6720
    Size: 8.59 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army leaders sign sexual assault/alcohol awareness proclamation [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Deziree Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army leaders sign sexual assault/alcohol awareness proclamation
    Army leaders sign sexual assault/alcohol awareness proclamation
    Army leaders sign sexual assault/alcohol awareness proclamation
    Army leaders sign sexual assault/alcohol awareness proclamation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army leaders sign sexual assault/alcohol awareness proclamation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SHARP
    Army Reserve
    Jon Brierton
    99th Readiness Division
    Rodney Faulk
    Mathew Bunch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT