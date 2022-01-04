Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army leaders sign sexual assault/alcohol awareness proclamation [Image 1 of 4]

    Army leaders sign sexual assault/alcohol awareness proclamation

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau 

    99th Readiness Division

    Tesha Crawford, sexual assault response coordinator and SHARP program manager for the Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, delivers remarks April 1 during the Sexual Assault and Alcohol Awareness and Prevention Month ceremony on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    SHARP
    Army Reserve
    Jon Brierton
    99th Readiness Division
    Rodney Faulk
    Mathew Bunch

