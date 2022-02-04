South Carolina National Guard announces promotion of deputy adjutant general

Courtesy Photo | The South Carolina National Guard announces the promotion of U.S. Army Brig. Gen....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The South Carolina National Guard announces the promotion of U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Jones, the deputy adjutant general for the South Carolina Military Department, to major general. The official promotion ceremony will take place later this year at a date to be determined. see less | View Image Page

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina National Guard announces the promotion of U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Jones, the deputy adjutant general for the South Carolina Military Department, to major general.



"This promotion allows me to continue serving the great Soldiers, Airmen, State Guard members, civilians, and families of the South Carolina Military Department. I can think of no greater privilege than this,” said Jones.



Jones serves as the deputy adjutant general for the South Carolina Military Department, in Columbia, South Carolina. Jones enlisted in the South Carolina Army National Guard in 1985 as a Field Artillery cannon crewman. Jones subsequently attended Palmetto Military Academy (Officer Candidate School) and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1987. He has held various assignments in the organization including operations officer, executive officer, battalion commander, and brigade commander. Jones has deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, as well as to Kosovo in support of the Multinational Battle Group-East.



“Brig. Gen. Jeff Jones has proven himself as an outstanding officer and leader in this organization,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina. “He is deserving of this promotion, and I know he will continue to proudly serve the men and women of the South Carolina Military Department.”



The official promotion ceremony will take place later this year at a date to be determined. Jones is from Chesterfield, South Carolina and currently resides in Lexington.



“There truly is no greater honor than to serve our country, and there truly is no better place to do this than in South Carolina” said Jones.