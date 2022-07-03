South Carolina National Guard announces promotion of deputy adjutant general

The South Carolina National Guard announces the promotion of U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Jones, the deputy adjutant general for the South Carolina Military Department, to major general. The official promotion ceremony will take place later this year at a date to be determined.

