    South Carolina National Guard announces promotion of deputy adjutant general

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    South Carolina National Guard

    The South Carolina National Guard announces the promotion of U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Jones, the deputy adjutant general for the South Carolina Military Department, to major general. The official promotion ceremony will take place later this year at a date to be determined.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 08:30
    Photo ID: 7122188
    VIRIN: 220307-Z-XX000-0001
    Resolution: 1194x1659
    Size: 329.28 KB
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Hometown: CHESTERFIELD, SC, US
    Hometown: LEXINGTON, SC, US
    promotion
    South Carolina
    South Carolina National Guard
    announcement
    deputy adjutant general

