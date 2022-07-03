The South Carolina National Guard announces the promotion of U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Jones, the deputy adjutant general for the South Carolina Military Department, to major general. The official promotion ceremony will take place later this year at a date to be determined.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 08:30
|Photo ID:
|7122188
|VIRIN:
|220307-Z-XX000-0001
|Resolution:
|1194x1659
|Size:
|329.28 KB
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Hometown:
|CHESTERFIELD, SC, US
|Hometown:
|LEXINGTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, South Carolina National Guard announces promotion of deputy adjutant general, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
