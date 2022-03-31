Women’s History Month highlight: Rebecca Newton

Photo By Song Jordan | Rebecca and Boyce Newton take a photo together while visiting Legoland California....... read more read more Photo By Song Jordan | Rebecca and Boyce Newton take a photo together while visiting Legoland California. Newton is the personnel liaison specialist for the 477th Force Support Squadron. She won the 2021 U.S. Air Force Reserve Command Civilian Specialist/Program Manager of the Year at the installation level. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

This March, during Women’s History Month, we highlight a couple 477th Fighter Group women recognized for their accomplishments as 2021 U.S. Air Force Reserve Command level winners, after also winning respective categories at the group and 10th Air Force.



Major Taylor Hoskins is the 477th Force Support Squadron operations officer. She won the AFRC Force Support Reserve Component Field Grade Officer of the Year award at the installation level.



Rebecca Newton is the personnel liaison specialist for 477th FSS. She won the AFRC Civilian Specialist/Program Manager of the Year at the installation level.



Newton accepted a request for the opportunity to share some of her personal story.





Newton joined the 477th FG team in October 2019. It was shortly after her husband Boyce, received orders to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. He is a U.S. Army officer.



“I love working in the Air Force and learning new things every day. The best part of my job is working with the managers and employees and helping solve problems and come up with solutions together,” she said.



Hoskins is Newton’s supervisor. She said she nominated Newton for awards because Newton works well with others and is consistently striving to improve herself and become better at the job.



Newton said it’s easy for her to relate to the people she works with because she has many similar experiences. She has experience as a military spouse, working mother, college student, and veteran.



The Iowa native spent seven years on active duty, serving in the Army and medically retired at the rank of captain. Newton said she had assignments at Daegu, South Korea; Fort Riley, Kansas and Fort Drum, New York. She also deployed to Iraq.



The announcement of the AFRC level award on the cusp of Women’s History Month provided Newton with an opportunity to reflect on the people who make her the woman she is now.



She credits her family.



My husband inspires me and makes me better, Newton said.



“My sister Mary has always been a great role model. She is compassionate, strong, and goal oriented,” she said. Seeing Mary’s fighting spirit influenced Newton in her own personal and professional goals.



Newton’s three children also motivate her. She said, I hope they see how I try to tackle new roles and responsibilities, but understand work is not everything. Setting time aside for family and friends is very important, too.



“I have two daughters who I want to encourage to be brave, hardworking, and dedicated in all areas of their life.”