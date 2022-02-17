Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Portrait of Rebecca Newton [Image 1 of 2]

    Portrait of Rebecca Newton

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Song Jordan 

    477th Fighter Group

    Official photo of Rebecca Newton. Newton is the personnel liaison specialist for the 477th Force Support Squadron. She won the 2021 U.S. Air Force Reserve Command Civilian Specialist/Program Manager of the Year at the installation level. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 11:46
    Photo ID: 7120719
    VIRIN: 220331-F-F3615-001
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Women&rsquo;s History Month highlight: Rebecca Newton

    TAGS

    477th FSS
    10th Air Force
    477th FG
    ReserveReady
    AFRC award winners

