Rebecca and Boyce Newton take a photo together while visiting Legoland California. Newton is the personnel liaison specialist for the 477th Force Support Squadron. She won the 2021 U.S. Air Force Reserve Command Civilian Specialist/Program Manager of the Year at the installation level. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 11:46
|Photo ID:
|7120720
|VIRIN:
|220331-F-F3615-002
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|308.76 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rebecca and Boyce Newton [Image 2 of 2], by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Women’s History Month highlight: Rebecca Newton
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT