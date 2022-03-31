Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rebecca and Boyce Newton

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Song Jordan 

    477th Fighter Group

    Rebecca and Boyce Newton take a photo together while visiting Legoland California. Newton is the personnel liaison specialist for the 477th Force Support Squadron. She won the 2021 U.S. Air Force Reserve Command Civilian Specialist/Program Manager of the Year at the installation level. (Courtesy photo)

    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rebecca and Boyce Newton [Image 2 of 2], by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rebecca and Boyce Newton

    Women&rsquo;s History Month highlight: Rebecca Newton

    477th FSS
    10th Air Force
    477th FG
    ReserveReady
    AFRC award winners

