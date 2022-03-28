Pa. Soldier inducted to Women’s HOF in Lebanon County

Staff Sgt. Andrea Whelan, a Soldier with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, was inducted into the Lebanon County Women’s Hall of Fame during a luncheon at the Fairland Church Fellowship Hall here, March 23, 2022.



According to the Lebanon County Commission for Women, each year they recognize the voices, work and contributions of outstanding women in their community, often ones who are unsung heroes. Whelan was recognized for her military service and was the recipient of the Military Award.



“It is an honor,” said Whelan. “It is wonderful to be recognized for my contributions to the betterment of young women in the military and my community.”



Whelan recently served as the 28th ECAB’s victim advocate on the Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention team while deployed with the 28th ECAB in the Middle East in 2020 and 2021. She now serves as the unit readiness NCO for Detachment 1, Bravo Company 1-224th Aviation Regiment and Detachment 2, Charlie Company 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion.



After graduating from Liberty University earlier this month, Whelan plans to retire from the military in June and work toward a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy.



Until then, her advice to other women in the military is to be a “servant leader” and that by giving others what they need to be successful, it empowers them to focus on and complete the mission.



“Be kind and loving to everyone, even the unlovable,” said Whelan. “I have found that in my military and civilian lives being kind and loving goes a lot further in reaching the end goal than constant criticism. People may not remember what you said to them but they will remember how you made them feel. Always be kind.”



According to the Lebanon County government, the Women’s Hall of Fame was established by the Commission for Women in 2010 to preserve women’s history and honor the outstanding achievements of unsung heroes in their community. Nominations are accepted for individuals who live and/or work in the Lebanon Valley, or have played an integral part in the development and/or implementation of project(s) that have benefited women and girls in the Lebanon Valley.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 16:39 Story ID: 417335 Location: CLEONA, PA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pa. Soldier inducted to Women’s HOF in Lebanon County, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.