U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrea Whelan, right, poses for a photo with her husband, retired 1st Sgt. Sean Whelan, during a luncheon at the Fairland Church Fellowship Hall honoring inductees to the Lebanon County Women's Hall of Fame. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Nathan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 16:38
|Photo ID:
|7112520
|VIRIN:
|220328-Z-IK914-001
|Resolution:
|3020x3020
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|CLEONA, PA, US
|Hometown:
|TOWER CITY, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pa. Soldier inducted to Women’s HOF in Lebanon County, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pa. Soldier inducted to Women’s HOF in Lebanon County
Pennsylvania
VA
helicopters
28th Infantry Division
28th CAB
28th
SARC
Pennsylvania National Guard
28th Combat Aviation Brigade
army aviation
628th Aviation Support Battalion
SHARP
aviators
Helicopter
Women
Army
aviation
National Guard
Army National Guard
aviator
PAARNG
Hall of Fame
Keystone
ARNG
28th ID
628th ASB
628
104th Aviation Regiment
PNG
2-104
2-104th GSAB
2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion
28th ECAB
28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade
fly army
Wings of Iron
Roll on
