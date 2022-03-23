Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pa. Soldier inducted to Women’s HOF in Lebanon County

    CLEONA, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrea Whelan, right, poses for a photo with her husband, retired 1st Sgt. Sean Whelan, during a luncheon at the Fairland Church Fellowship Hall honoring inductees to the Lebanon County Women's Hall of Fame. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Nathan Smith)

