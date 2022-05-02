U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrea Whelan, readiness NCO, Detachment 1, Bravo Company 1-224th Aviation, Feb. 5, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Whelan's unit supports domestic operations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Vail Forbeck., 109th MPAD)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 13:48
|Photo ID:
|7036464
|VIRIN:
|220205-Z-PS604-1004
|Resolution:
|3397x2717
|Size:
|894.82 KB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Andrea Whelan smiles for a photo [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Vail Forbeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT