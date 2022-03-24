The Backbone Grows Stronger: 46th ASB Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – “Step forward and take your place in the NCO Corps.”



Command Sgt. Major Jeremiah O’berry, the senior enlisted advisor of the 46th Aviation Support Battalion, repeated these words to 22 newly promoted noncommissioned officers during the 46th ASB NCO Induction Ceremony at Evergreen Theater, here, on March 23, 2022.



“The United States Army is the premiere fighting force on the planet and remains so largely due to the daily efforts of our NCOs,” said O’berry. “It is why we are referred to as ‘the backbone of the Army.’ Today, you become an integral part to that backbone.”



This time-honored tradition welcomed the newest members of the NCO Corps in a ceremony that symbolizes their change from being a follower to being a leader for current and future Soldiers.



The NCOs in the ceremony walked through the NCO arch and under crossed sabers to symbolically cross the line of authority to the be inducted into the NCO Corps.



“Stepping under the arch gave me a sense of trust from the NCO Corps,” said Thomas Stull, an inductee and AH-64 attack helicopter repairer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade. “I know I have the support of NCOs from all levels to guide me on my path to take their roles and responsibilities one day.”



The Bellators continued a 200-year tradition which traces back to Fredrick the Great who would commemorate the passing of a soldier from enlisted to noncommissioned officer with a three-part series of ceremonial watches.



The 16th Combat Aviation Brigade command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Boyle, served as the guest speaker at the ceremony.



“One thing I retained over my career is authentic leadership,” said Boyle. “It was the leadership of two NCOs that was responsible for my development as a Soldier and NCO.”



During the ceremony, three first sergeants lit candles, which signify the different ideals an NCO encompasses. The lighting of the first candle is red and represents courage and strength; the second candle is white and represents purity and innocence, and the third candle is blue and represents valor and pride.



Following the candle lighting, three junior-enlisted Soldiers recited “A Soldier’s Request,” which details what a Soldier expects from their NCO.



All NCOs in attendance recited the Creed of the Noncommissioned Officer together to remind the new NCOs of their duties.



Boyle said the 289 words of the NCO Creed are the guiding principles of what all NCOs represent to the Army and the nation. He said the most profound statements are in the first two sentences.



“No one is more professional that I. I am a noncommissioned officer,” Boyle recites. “I am the standard. I lead America’s most precious resource: the American Warfighter.”



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US