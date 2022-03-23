Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Backbone Grows Stronger: 46th ASB NCO Induction Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    46th Aviation Support Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade conducted a NCO Induction Ceremony at Evergreen Theater, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on March 23, 2022. This time-honored tradition welcomed the newest members of the NCO Corps in a ceremony that symbolizes their change from being a follower to being a leader for current and future Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 13:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836868
    VIRIN: 220323-A-OT530-350
    PIN: 220323
    Filename: DOD_108886955
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Backbone Grows Stronger: 46th ASB NCO Induction Ceremony, by SSG ShaTyra Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Backbone Grows Stronger: 46th ASB Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leader
    NCO Induction Ceremony
    tradition
    NCO Creed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT