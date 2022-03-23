The Backbone Grows Stronger: 46th ASB NCO Induction Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/836868" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

46th Aviation Support Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade conducted a NCO Induction Ceremony at Evergreen Theater, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on March 23, 2022. This time-honored tradition welcomed the newest members of the NCO Corps in a ceremony that symbolizes their change from being a follower to being a leader for current and future Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)