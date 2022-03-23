46th Aviation Support Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade conducted a NCO Induction Ceremony at Evergreen Theater, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on March 23, 2022. This time-honored tradition welcomed the newest members of the NCO Corps in a ceremony that symbolizes their change from being a follower to being a leader for current and future Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 13:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836868
|VIRIN:
|220323-A-OT530-350
|PIN:
|220323
|Filename:
|DOD_108886955
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Backbone Grows Stronger: 46th ASB NCO Induction Ceremony, by SSG ShaTyra Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Backbone Grows Stronger: 46th ASB Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT