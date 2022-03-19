Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program

Photo By Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing | Participants for the U.S.-Japan Leadership Program Community Relations Event pose for...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing | Participants for the U.S.-Japan Leadership Program Community Relations Event pose for a photo in front of a C-130J Super Hercules after completing a community outreach tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 19, 2022. Gen. Shunji Izutsu, Japan Air Self-Defense Force (Koku-Jietai) Chief of Staff, and local Japanese leadership visited Yokota to reaffirm the importance of the U.S. Air Force – Japan Self-Defense Force alliance. United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Force is dedicated to further strengthening community bonds with Japan to build alliances throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing) see less | View Image Page

Gen. Shunji Izutsu, Japan Air Self-Defense Force (Koku-Jietai) Chief of Staff, and local Japan leaders visited U.S. Forces Japan to attend a U.S.-Japan Leadership Program gathering, reaffirming the importance of the U.S. Air Force – Japan Self-Defense Force alliance, March 19, 2022.



The events consisted of a round table discussion about leadership with Maj. Gen. Leonard Kosinski, 5th Air Force deputy commander, and Gen. Shunji Izutsu leading the discussion regarding learning from their experiences as well as community outreach tours for their families to learn the strategic importance of the base mission and its partnership with local communities.



“It makes me so happy to engage with the U.S.-Japan Leadership Program,” said Kosinski. “This group is composed of amazing leaders from different fields and expertise.



“Teamwork is the first important role in leadership and the common adhesive for strong leadership is the people. It is about building those relationships with others. Your success is based on the team. The second is trust. You cannot have a strong team without trust.”



After remarks from Izutsu and Kosinski on their experience with leadership during the round-table, the discussion opened to the audience for a Q&A.



“I was very impressed with the exchanges during the Q&A,” said Izutsu. “I found the communication and sharing of objectives and mission very important. Coordination and communication are imperative for any alliance.”



The day wrapped up with leadership and their families touring the Yokota Air Traffic Control tower, exploring static displays of aircraft assigned to Yokota and learning more about the base’s airlift mission.



Yokota plays a strong role in helping Pacific Air Forces continually develop and reinforce multinational cooperation relationships, improving the U.S. – Japan shared interests and values of maintaining regional stability.