Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program

    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program

    Photo By Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing | Participants for the U.S.-Japan Leadership Program Community Relations Event pose for...... read more read more

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.19.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. Shunji Izutsu, Japan Air Self-Defense Force (Koku-Jietai) Chief of Staff, and local Japan leaders visited U.S. Forces Japan to attend a U.S.-Japan Leadership Program gathering, reaffirming the importance of the U.S. Air Force – Japan Self-Defense Force alliance, March 19, 2022.

    The events consisted of a round table discussion about leadership with Maj. Gen. Leonard Kosinski, 5th Air Force deputy commander, and Gen. Shunji Izutsu leading the discussion regarding learning from their experiences as well as community outreach tours for their families to learn the strategic importance of the base mission and its partnership with local communities.

    “It makes me so happy to engage with the U.S.-Japan Leadership Program,” said Kosinski. “This group is composed of amazing leaders from different fields and expertise.

    “Teamwork is the first important role in leadership and the common adhesive for strong leadership is the people. It is about building those relationships with others. Your success is based on the team. The second is trust. You cannot have a strong team without trust.”

    After remarks from Izutsu and Kosinski on their experience with leadership during the round-table, the discussion opened to the audience for a Q&A.

    “I was very impressed with the exchanges during the Q&A,” said Izutsu. “I found the communication and sharing of objectives and mission very important. Coordination and communication are imperative for any alliance.”

    The day wrapped up with leadership and their families touring the Yokota Air Traffic Control tower, exploring static displays of aircraft assigned to Yokota and learning more about the base’s airlift mission.

    Yokota plays a strong role in helping Pacific Air Forces continually develop and reinforce multinational cooperation relationships, improving the U.S. – Japan shared interests and values of maintaining regional stability.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 00:31
    Story ID: 417263
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    5th AF
    JASDF
    374th AW
    Gen. Shunji Izutsu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT