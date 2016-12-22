80th Training Command attends Air Fest 2022

Staff Sgt. Brad Coffell (left), 80th Training Command, Richmond, Va.,

speaks to a visitor at Air Fest 2022 held at MacDill Air Force Base,

Tampa, Fl., March 26. The career counselors spent the three-day event

interacting with guests, educating those interested in joining the

ranks of Army Reserve trainers in Advanced Individual Training schools

nationwide. Coffell, a current instructor himself, said the ability to

train and educate soldiers looking to take the next step in their career

is the most rewarding benefit of his job. "I never knew how much I

enjoy teaching until I entered this field," he said. "It has even made me

consider teaching on the civilian side."

(US Army photo by SFC Monte Swift, 204th PAD)

Date Taken: 12.22.2016 Date Posted: 03.26.2022 22:40 Location: TAMPA, FL, US