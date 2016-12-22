Staff Sgt. Brad Coffell (left), 80th Training Command, Richmond, Va.,
speaks to a visitor at Air Fest 2022 held at MacDill Air Force Base,
Tampa, Fl., March 26. The career counselors spent the three-day event
interacting with guests, educating those interested in joining the
ranks of Army Reserve trainers in Advanced Individual Training schools
nationwide. Coffell, a current instructor himself, said the ability to
train and educate soldiers looking to take the next step in their career
is the most rewarding benefit of his job. "I never knew how much I
enjoy teaching until I entered this field," he said. "It has even made me
consider teaching on the civilian side."
(US Army photo by SFC Monte Swift, 204th PAD)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2022 22:40
|Photo ID:
|7110698
|VIRIN:
|161222-A-UQ307-800
|Resolution:
|4296x5400
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 80th Training Command attends Air Fest 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Monte Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT