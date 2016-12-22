Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th Training Command attends Air Fest 2022 [Image 2 of 2]

    80th Training Command attends Air Fest 2022

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Monte Swift 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Brad Coffell (left), 80th Training Command, Richmond, Va.,
    speaks to a visitor at Air Fest 2022 held at MacDill Air Force Base,
    Tampa, Fl., March 26. The career counselors spent the three-day event
    interacting with guests, educating those interested in joining the
    ranks of Army Reserve trainers in Advanced Individual Training schools
    nationwide. Coffell, a current instructor himself, said the ability to
    train and educate soldiers looking to take the next step in their career
    is the most rewarding benefit of his job. "I never knew how much I
    enjoy teaching until I entered this field," he said. "It has even made me
    consider teaching on the civilian side."
    (US Army photo by SFC Monte Swift, 204th PAD)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
