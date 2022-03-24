Strengthening ties, embracing culture: Featuring Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond

(Editor's note: This article is Part I of a series in support of the partnership between the U.S. Navy and Hawaiian community in honor of Prince Kuhio Day)



From restoring ancient Hawaiian fishponds to participating in traditional Hawaiian festivals, there is an abundance of projects that allow U.S. Navy service members and their families to connect with their civilian neighbors across Hawaii to work together to improve the community as a whole.



A prime example is an ongoing cultural restoration project between the U.S. Navy, the Ali’I Pau'ahi Civic Club and the Aiea Community Association. Since the program began in 2014, volunteers have consistently come together to take part in preserving the historic Loko Pa’aiau fishpond located at McGrew Point Navy housing in the Pearl Harbor area.



“The purpose of the restoration is to preserve and protect native Hawaiian sites. This fishpond is one of three remaining fishponds at Pearl Harbor that is still relatively intact,” said Jeff Pantaleo, archaeologist and cultural resource manager with Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii. “There used to be 22 fishponds but they all have been filled in, destroyed or are no longer existing.”



According to historical and archaeological studies, more than 20 ancient Hawaiian fishponds once lined the shores of Pearl Harbor. The Loko Pa’aiau fishpond was previously hidden from view beneath a mangrove. The removal of the mangrove reveal the coral walls of the fishpond which still remain intact. As far back as the 1400s, fishponds like Loko Pa’aiau were considered to be a highly-effective food production invention that sustained the native Hawaiians. With the walls revealed, the U.S. Navy began work with the native Hawaiian community to coordinate the restoration of this significant site.



Ongoing relationships between the U.S. Navy and the people of Hawaii help to preserve Hawaiian habitats like the Loko Pa’aiau fishpond but it also brings the military and their neighbors together as one ohana (family). It builds a continuing partnership and educates the community to have a better understanding of the Hawaiian culture, and its rich heritage.



“We’ve been working with schools, churches and local communities who participate in this cleanup,” said Pantaleo. “With the pandemic, cleaning efforts seemed to have slowed it down a bit but we’re picking it back up. For instance, we had Aiea High school students come out to volunteer on March 24, and also an upcoming core meeting/cleanup event with Navy Region Hawaii Chief of Staff Capt. Darren Guenther in support of Prince Kuhio Day, and Kamehameha School students this weekend.”



In honor of Prince Kuhio Day, the U.S. Navy continues to improve the relationship by inviting the Hawaiian civic clubs and the local community for a cleanup event at the fishpond on March 25 to celebrate the legacy of Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalaniana’ole, last prince of Hawaii and first Hawaiian to be elected to U.S. Congress, who is known for his effort to preserve and strengthen the people of Hawaii.



In addition to the restoration of the ancient Hawaiian fishpond stands a hale (open shelter or house) which was constructed in November 2020 with a groundbreaking ceremony that took place in March 2021 as part of the preservation and burial treatment plan of Loko Pa’aiau.



The hale is used as a place for healing and education for the local community, and is also intended for military members who may be adjusting to life in the service or those facing challenges of post-traumatic stress disorder.



“The hale is also used as a place for meetings and even provides shade for those who want to have lunch,” said Pantaleo. “We were able to get funds from a National Public Lands Day legacy grant and we were able to hire a native Hawaiian who is an expert at building hales.”



During every restoration and cleanup project, it begins with a traditional Hawaiian blessing officiated by a native Hawaiian practitioner followed by a history lesson to welcome participants into the vicinity of the historic fishpond. Then the cleanup begins.



While restoration and cleanups play a big role in preserving the native Hawaiian sites, learning about the culture provides the military community an insight on how native Hawaiians once lived.



Each year, Makahiki, an ancient Hawaiian Thanksgiving festival dedicated to Lono, the guardian of agriculture, rain, health and peace, is celebrated on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. This festival consists of a reenactment of the arrival of Lono traversing by canoe with his cohort, involving command leadership as the canoe paddlers, across the sea to the shoreline and welcomed with an oli (welcoming chant).



This festival allows military commands and the local Hawaiian community to come together to go back in time to experience Hawaii’s past and heritage for the entire family to enjoy, learn and observe the native Hawaiian culture, educational programs and traditional games.



“The annual Makahiki is another big event which is usually celebrated during the winter months. We are going to try to start it up again later this year in late October or November at Rainbow Bay Marina,” said Pantaleo. “With the celebration of Makahiki, the community gets an opportunity to experience and play native Hawaiian games.”



The goal of the restoration and native Hawaiian celebrations is to educate the military families about the traditions and cultures, to preserve the ancient Hawaiian history for future generations and to improve relations between the U.S. Navy and the community in our beautiful Hawaii-nei (beloved Hawaii).

