    Sailors Partner With Community To Restore Historic Hawaiian Fishpond

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    220325-N-KN989-1001 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Mar. 25, 2022) Interviews of Sailors and members of the local community during the removal of invasive species from the Loko Pa'aiau fishpond. Sailors partnered with local community members, in observance of Prince Kuhio Day, to help restore the Loko Pa'aiau fishpond by removing invasive plant species and planting local flora. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 13:31
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:06:39
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    Pearl Harbor
    Hawaii
    fishpond
    Loko Paaiau
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Prince Kuhio

