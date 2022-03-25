Sailors Partner With Community To Restore Historic Hawaiian Fishpond

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220325-N-KN989-1001 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Mar. 25, 2022) Interviews of Sailors and members of the local community during the removal of invasive species from the Loko Pa'aiau fishpond. Sailors partnered with local community members, in observance of Prince Kuhio Day, to help restore the Loko Pa'aiau fishpond by removing invasive plant species and planting local flora. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)