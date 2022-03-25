220325-N-KN989-1001 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Mar. 25, 2022) Interviews of Sailors and members of the local community during the removal of invasive species from the Loko Pa'aiau fishpond. Sailors partnered with local community members, in observance of Prince Kuhio Day, to help restore the Loko Pa'aiau fishpond by removing invasive plant species and planting local flora. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 13:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|837706
|VIRIN:
|220325-N-KN989-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108898421
|Length:
|00:06:39
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors Partner With Community To Restore Historic Hawaiian Fishpond, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
