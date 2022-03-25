Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Partner With Community To Restore Historic Hawaiian Fishpond [Image 3 of 7]

    Sailors Partner With Community To Restore Historic Hawaiian Fishpond

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Greg Hall 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    220325-N-OT701-1035 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Mar. 25, 2022) A Sailor removes brush from the Loko Pa'aiau fishpond. Sailors partnered with local community members, in observance of Prince Kuhio Day, to help restore the Loko Pa'aiau fishpond by removing invasive plant species and planting local flora. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

    This work, Sailors Partner With Community To Restore Historic Hawaiian Fishpond [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Strengthening ties, embracing culture: Featuring Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond

