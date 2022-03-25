Sailors Partner With Community To Restore Historic Hawaiian Fishpond

220325-N-OT701-1035 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Mar. 25, 2022) A Sailor removes brush from the Loko Pa'aiau fishpond. Sailors partnered with local community members, in observance of Prince Kuhio Day, to help restore the Loko Pa'aiau fishpond by removing invasive plant species and planting local flora. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)
Strengthening ties, embracing culture: Featuring Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond
