220325-N-OT701-1035 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Mar. 25, 2022) A Sailor removes brush from the Loko Pa'aiau fishpond. Sailors partnered with local community members, in observance of Prince Kuhio Day, to help restore the Loko Pa'aiau fishpond by removing invasive plant species and planting local flora. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 21:44 Photo ID: 7110043 VIRIN: 220325-N-OT701-1035 Resolution: 5119x7675 Size: 1.89 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Partner With Community To Restore Historic Hawaiian Fishpond [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.