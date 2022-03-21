Guest chef prepares spring meal for garrison newcomers

Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy – Aly Rohling, spouse of the commanding general of U.S. Army Southern...... read more read more Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy – Aly Rohling, spouse of the commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, shows what she prepared for the newcomers attending “Benvenuti” class at the Army Community Service on Caserma Ederle March 16, 2022. “I prepared a meal for you today with spring in mind and healthy,” said Rohling, addressing the dozen spouses who joined the three-day U.S. Army Garrison Italy ACS program. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – Newcomers attending “Benvenuti” got a special treat when Aly Rohling, spouse of the commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, prepared them lunch.



Rohling prepared a chicken, called “Spring Chicken” paired with roasted potatoes and red beets with a mild cheese.



“I prepared a meal for you today with spring in mind and healthy,” said Rohling, addressing the dozen spouses who joined the three-day Army Community Service class March 16, 2022.



Rohling first experienced the Benvenuti class when she arrived in Italy some years ago. Rohling’s husband, Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, is the senior responsible U.S. Army officer in Italy.



“While you are here, enjoy Italy,” she said. “Get out there. Experience the culture, the people. They truly are very warm and welcoming people.”



The class received information from several agencies’ representatives and then sampled Rohling’s specialties.



“The lunch prepared during the class was wonderful,” said Brandi Webb, who is starting her first tour in Italy. “This class has been very informative, already.”



The meal came exactly one month after Col. Michele Amendolagine, the Italian Base Commander at Caserma Ederle, crafted his favorite dish for the class. During the recent event, Jolly Miller, ACS director, highlighted that offering a freshly cooked meal to participants, on their first day of Benvenuti class, is becoming a tradition.



“It is a pleasure to see that the (commanding general’s) spouse takes time out of her day to prepare the meal for newcomers,” she said. “It is a testament of her passion and desire to help the community.”