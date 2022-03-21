Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guest chef prepares spring meal for garrison newcomers

    ITALY

    03.21.2022

    Story by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy – Newcomers attending “Benvenuti” got a special treat when Aly Rohling, spouse of the commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, prepared them lunch.

    Rohling prepared a chicken, called “Spring Chicken” paired with roasted potatoes and red beets with a mild cheese.

    “I prepared a meal for you today with spring in mind and healthy,” said Rohling, addressing the dozen spouses who joined the three-day Army Community Service class March 16, 2022.

    Rohling first experienced the Benvenuti class when she arrived in Italy some years ago. Rohling’s husband, Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, is the senior responsible U.S. Army officer in Italy.

    “While you are here, enjoy Italy,” she said. “Get out there. Experience the culture, the people. They truly are very warm and welcoming people.”

    The class received information from several agencies’ representatives and then sampled Rohling’s specialties.

    “The lunch prepared during the class was wonderful,” said Brandi Webb, who is starting her first tour in Italy. “This class has been very informative, already.”

    The meal came exactly one month after Col. Michele Amendolagine, the Italian Base Commander at Caserma Ederle, crafted his favorite dish for the class. During the recent event, Jolly Miller, ACS director, highlighted that offering a freshly cooked meal to participants, on their first day of Benvenuti class, is becoming a tradition.

    “It is a pleasure to see that the (commanding general’s) spouse takes time out of her day to prepare the meal for newcomers,” she said. “It is a testament of her passion and desire to help the community.”

