113th Wing conducts readiness exercise

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez | Staff Sgt. Joshua Miolan 213 Maintenance Squadron, 113th Wing, District of Columbia...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez | Staff Sgt. Joshua Miolan 213 Maintenance Squadron, 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, guards an entry control point while wearing his protective suit and mask during an Ability to Survive and Operate operational readiness exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 19th, 2022. The exercise simulated a contested chemical weapons environment to train aircrews and other personnel to perform their role while wearing protective suits and masks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez) see less | View Image Page

The 113th Wing participated in a four-day readiness exercise during the regularly scheduled drill, which started Thursday, March 17 at Joint Base Andrews.



The Inspector General team evaluated the wing’s ability to survive and operate in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment.



“The purpose of this exercise was to test and evaluate our procedures and tactics as well as our ability to operate in a limited or hostile environment,” said Maj. Jaresha Obey, commander of the 113th Maintenance Operations Flight. “The exercise went extremely well. At the end of each day, we highlighted the positive and negative aspects of the different areas of the operation, and we learned from our mistakes and made the necessary adjustments. Overall, the exercise was productive. It gave Airmen the opportunity to make mistakes, learn from and correct them, and practice skills to prepare for the upcoming inspection.”



Members practiced examining and donning Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) equipment and rehearsed post-attack reconnaissance team tasks such as identifying, marking and reporting unexploded ordinance and self-aid buddy care.



For Senior Airman Daniel Simms, a knowledge operations manager for the 113th Communications Flight, this was his first readiness exercise. “At first, it was very uncomfortable, but I feel better prepared for a deployed environment after this exercise,” he said. “MOPP gear makes any task far more difficult.”



Master Sgt. Jamie Wolf, an emergency management supervisor from the 171st Refueling Wing who traveled from Pennsylvania to help support the 113th Wing exercise plan, provided technical expertise in a time when most of the emergency managers were forward deployed.



“Based on real world threats, it’s important that we are able to complete our mission in any environment,” said Wolf. “It’s been great getting to work with the members of the 113th and help prepare them for their mission.”



After suiting up in their MOPP equipment, Airmen honed the skills required to execute the mission of the wing by launching aircraft in a contested, degraded environment. They also reviewed and practiced Air Force procedures for contamination prevention and decontamination.



“Readiness exercises provide an opportunity to evaluate and train our Airmen who must be able to respond in a global threat environment,” said Brig. Gen. John J. Campo, commander of the 113th Wing. “I am proud of the performance of our wing members who put in long days preparing and executing the exercise. We’re going to make mistakes, but we will continually strive to improve so that we can always be ready to deploy and support the requirements of the combatant commanders.”