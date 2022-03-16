AWC promotes Nutrition Month with weight-loss success stories

Photo By Lesley Atkinson | (From Left) Staff Sgt. Mario Jackson, who recently PCSed from Fort Lee, and Staff Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Lesley Atkinson | (From Left) Staff Sgt. Mario Jackson, who recently PCSed from Fort Lee, and Staff Sgt. Timothy Picard from the 832nd Ordnance Battalion lost a combined total of 76 pounds and 25 percent body fat. Both Soldiers sought out health coaching services from the Fort Lee Army Wellness Center (both Soldiers) took advantage of the facility’s BodPod testing equipment, which provides precise measurements of body fat and lean body mass. (photo by Randi Rogerson, AWC Director) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – The Army Wellness Center here is highlighting the weight-loss success stories of two Soldiers as part of its promotion of National Nutrition Month – an annual March observance that encourages healthy eating and physical activity habits.



Staff Sgt. Mario Jackson, who recently PCSed from Fort Lee, and Staff Sgt. Timothy Picard from the 832nd Ordnance Battalion lost a combined total of 76 pounds and 25 percent body fat. Both Soldiers sought out health coaching services from the AWC (both Soldiers) took advantage of the facility’s BodPod testing equipment, which provides precise measurements of body fat and lean body mass.



“The Soldiers sought AWC services in hopes of improving their overall health and readiness,” said Randi Rogerson, AWC director. “Staff Sgt. Jackson’s goal was to increase his physical performance, and he did so by incorporating strength training into his exercise routine and significantly improving nutrition habits.”



He began plating his meals with half vegetables and reduced the amount of processed sugar consumed, she further explained. He maintained biweekly health coaching appointments with Health Educator Junior Harris III. Those lifestyle changes along with his new exercise regimen produced sizeable results.



“We’re talking pounds of fat in the first month alone,” Rogerson underscored. “Between September 2021 and the time he departed Fort Lee, he had lost 50 pounds.”



Picard has been an AWC client since 2019. He regularly participates in monthly BodPod appointments and quarterly Resting Metabolic Rate assessments and Physical Fitness Testing with health educator Danielle Spragley.



“He credits what he has achieved – most notably the 13 percent decrease in body fact – to the excellent feedback provided during his assessments and AWC’s diligence in tracking his progress while identifying and making necessary changes within his routine,” Rogerson said.



Similar to his fellow staff sergeant, Picard also attributes his success to improved nutritional choices, tracking his caloric food intake and choosing nutrient-dense foods to increase his physical fitness performance.



“As these Soldiers discovered, better health and fitness is not beyond any community member’s reach,” Rogerson pointed out. “And what better time to get things started than the March observance of National Nutrition Month? At the Army Wellness Center, we recognize the honor we have been given to work with the dedicated workforce and families in the Fort Lee community.”



The AWC is available to assist all service members and their families (age 18 and older); retirees and their spouses; and DOD civilian employees. Its mission is to strengthen performance through advanced testing, technology and health education science. Call 804-734-9925 to schedule an appointment. The facility’s hours of operation are 7 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday. The AWC is located at 9205 Mahone Avenue, near the Fort Lee Military Police building.