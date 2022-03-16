(From Left) Staff Sgt. Mario Jackson, who recently PCSed from Fort Lee, and Staff Sgt. Timothy Picard from the 832nd Ordnance Battalion lost a combined total of 76 pounds and 25 percent body fat. Both Soldiers sought out health coaching services from the Fort Lee Army Wellness Center (both Soldiers) took advantage of the facility’s BodPod testing equipment, which provides precise measurements of body fat and lean body mass. (photo by Randi Rogerson, AWC Director)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 09:55
|Photo ID:
|7094701
|VIRIN:
|220316-A-PE074-0001
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|163.19 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AWC promotes Nutrition Month with weight-loss success stories, by Lesley Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AWC promotes Nutrition Month with weight-loss success stories
LEAVE A COMMENT