Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AWC promotes Nutrition Month with weight-loss success stories

    AWC promotes Nutrition Month with weight-loss success stories

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Lesley Atkinson 

    Regional Health Command-Atlantic

    (From Left) Staff Sgt. Mario Jackson, who recently PCSed from Fort Lee, and Staff Sgt. Timothy Picard from the 832nd Ordnance Battalion lost a combined total of 76 pounds and 25 percent body fat. Both Soldiers sought out health coaching services from the Fort Lee Army Wellness Center (both Soldiers) took advantage of the facility’s BodPod testing equipment, which provides precise measurements of body fat and lean body mass. (photo by Randi Rogerson, AWC Director)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 09:55
    Photo ID: 7094701
    VIRIN: 220316-A-PE074-0001
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 163.19 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AWC promotes Nutrition Month with weight-loss success stories, by Lesley Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AWC promotes Nutrition Month with weight-loss success stories

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nutrition
    Army Wellness Center
    Kenner Army Health Clinic
    DHA
    Army Readiness
    Fort Lee News 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT