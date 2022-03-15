The Apple doesn’t Fall Far from the Tree on Pier 11

By Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell

USS Gerald R. Ford Public Affairs



NORFOLK — “I was a freshman in high school when I realized that I wanted to serve my country,” said Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin, from Pensacola, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) media department. “We had just moved to Washington state when my father had commissioned in the Navy as a chaplain and was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). I knew I wanted to have a career that I could look back at and be proud of.”

Lt. Cmdr. Eric Melvin, Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30’s wing chaplain, based at Naval Air Station North Island, California, reenlisted his eldest son Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin, on Ford’s flight deck March 9, 2022.

“It was never a question of if I should serve, but rather, when I should serve,” said Zachary. “I knew that I wanted to follow in the footsteps of my father and his father before him. I look forward to continuing that service.”

Zachary said he was not sure what branch he wanted to join and wanted to wait until he finished college to make the decision.

“I realized that the Navy was going to be the best direction for me,” said Zachary. “I began speaking with a recruiter towards the end of my senior year at Pensacola Christian College where I ended up getting my degree in theology.”

Zachary Melvin reported to the Ford in May of 2019. Since reporting, he has participated in many ship milestones, including post-shakedown availability, post-delivery test and trials, carrier qualifications, independent steaming events, Full Ship Shock Trials and a Planned Incremental Availability. Zachary said that he sees himself making a career out of the Navy and has been influenced heavily by his father’s drive and discipline.

“’He has definitely motivated me to push through various obstacles and challenges in life,” said Zachary. “It helps that he has been where I am now and I know that I would not be where I am today without his leadership. I am so inspired by my father’s dedication to our family. He has always been there for me and my siblings alike.”

Eric said that Zachary is well spoken, principled and compassionate. Saying that he has always been a leader at home.

“Zach is a man of strong character,” said Eric. “I believe his empathy for the underdog story has stemmed from having a younger brother with Down syndrome. Without Zach’s leadership and care for his siblings, it would have been difficult to make it through multiple hospital visits and near-death situations with his brother. Our family dynamic would have suffered greatly without him.”

Zachary said that his favorite thing about serving on the Ford has been working with junior Sailors. Seeing them go through some of the same struggles that he endured when he first arrived onboard.

“I have been given the opportunity to have a positive, direct impact on the lives of my junior Sailors,” said Zachary. “Coming from being in various leadership roles in college to being an E-3 on an aircraft carrier has been humbling. Learning to be a good follower has prepared me for being a good leader.”

In the Melvin household military service has been a family tradition going as far back as the civil war. Zachary Melvin’s grandfathers and step-grandfather all served in Vietnam, Chief Quartermaster Robert Melvin (USN Ret.), Ronald Kirkbride (USMC Ret.) and David Curtis (US Army Ret.)

“Military life has been a family tradition for our family for over sixty-five years,” said Eric. “I raised all of my children to love our country and the Navy as a whole. Zach was exposed to Navy life for most of his childhood. I would frequently wake the children up in the morning by proclaiming ‘reveille, reveille, up all hands, heave up and trice out!”’

Eric Melvin began his military career as a machinist mate (nuclear) on USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in April 1989.

“I was serving on the Roosevelt as a nuke when Zach was born,” said Eric. “The ship was scheduled to get underway on January 21, 1995. With the help of the ship’s chaplain, I was able to stay behind on leave to be at his birth. He was born two days later. With our family’s Naval heritage, I knew there was a strong chance that Zach would follow in my footsteps. I am very proud that he has chosen to become a U.S. Navy Sailor.”

