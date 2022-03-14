Army & Air Force Exchange Service Salutes Vietnam Veterans with Special Truck Design

Courtesy Photo | In recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29, the Army & Air Force...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | In recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is rolling out three tractor-trailers with a message to those that served during that era: “Thank you for your service to our Nation.” see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – In recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is rolling out three tractor-trailers with a message to those that served during that era: “Thank you for your service to our Nation.”



“The American public didn’t understand the sacrifices of Vietnam War Veterans, and these heroes often didn’t receive the homecoming they deserved,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, a Vietnam era Veteran. “These trucks allow the Exchange to help properly acknowledge our Vietnam Veterans’ distinguished service.”



The 53-foot rolling billboards include the paint scheme of vehicles from the Vietnam War, the word “Vietnam” superimposed over an American flag and a call-out to National Vietnam War Veterans Day.



Air Force Veteran Jim Williamson, who flew B-52s in Vietnam and is a workforce business analyst at the Exchange’s headquarters in Dallas, appreciates the recognition.



“The trucks are an amazing tribute to Vietnam War Veterans and their families,” Williamson said. “I hope it reminds Americans to remember all their Veterans and MIAs.”



The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. The truck wraps support the Exchange’s longstanding commitment to the Commemoration.



The three trucks will transport goods from the Exchange’s continental U.S. distribution centers to service members throughout the country. The West Coast Distribution Center in Manteca, Ca; Dan Daniel Distribution Center in Newport News, Va.; and the Waco Distribution Center in Texas will each have a truck in service on their standard delivery routes.



The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration is a program administered by the Office of the Secretary of Defense to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. The Commemoration was authorized by Congress, established under the secretary of Defense and launched by the President in 2012. It will continue through Veterans Day 2025.