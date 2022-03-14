In recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is rolling out three tractor-trailers with a message to those that served during that era: “Thank you for your service to our Nation.”
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 17:58
|Photo ID:
|7092316
|VIRIN:
|220314-D-ZZ999-0001
|Resolution:
|12500x5183
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service Salutes Vietnam Veterans with Special Truck Design, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
