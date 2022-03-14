Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service Salutes Vietnam Veterans with Special Truck Design

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    In recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is rolling out three tractor-trailers with a message to those that served during that era: “Thank you for your service to our Nation.”

